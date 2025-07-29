After a disappointing series against Australia, in which they have lost 8-0 across two formats in Tests and T20Is, West Indies will be back in action in the limited over formats as they will host Pakistan at their home and in USA. West Indies cricket are going through a tough phase. In Tests, they are good bowling side but the batting has not delivered as per expectations and in T20Is, while the batting has done marginally better, they don't have a competitive bowling attack. It has resulted in a 5-0 whitewash in the T20I series and Shai Hope and co will want to change that in the upcoming games against Pakistan. WI vs AUS 2025: Australia Cricket Team Suffers Setback As Brendan Doggett Ruled Out of West Indies Test Series, Sean Abbott Named Replacement.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are coming out of a series defeat against Bangladesh away from home under the new coach Mike Hesson. They have produced a very poor batting performance in some difficult surfaces in the first Two T20Is, which sealed their fate. Pakistan are playing with a younger squad under the leadership of Salman Agha, they will want to improve on their batting in this series as the West Indies vs Australia series has been a fairly high-scoring contest. Given, Pakistan are preparing for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026, this is a crucial series for them.

WI vs PAK Series 2025 Details

Series WI vs PAK Series 2025 Date Aug 1 to Aug 13 Time 05:30 AM (T20Is), 7:00 PM and 11:30 PM (ODIs) Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Florida and Trinidad Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (online), no live telecast in India

Where to Watch West Indies National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel has broadcasting rights for the West Indies vs Pakistan 2025 series in India. So, the WI vs PAK T20I and ODI matches will not be available for live telecast viewing options. For live streaming, scroll below for all the information. Roston Chase Appointed New West Indies Test Captain, Jomel Warrican Named Deputy.

How to Watch West Indies National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

With FanCode having the broadcasting rights for WI vs PAK 2025, the live streaming online of the T20I and ODI matches will be available on the FanCode app and website, which will require a match pass to view complete matches.

The tour will see matches take place across two venues - T20I matches at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida and ODI matches at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

