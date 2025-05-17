Ahead of a jam-packed season, Cricket West Indies (CWI) have named Roston Chase the West Indies National Cricket Team's new Test captain, while Jomel Warrican has been named his deputy in the red-ball format. Both the new appointments were unanimously approved by the CWI Board of Directors, which will see Chase-led West Indies in their upcoming Test series against Australia starting next month as his first assignment as a leader. Meanwhile, Shai Hope will continue to head the West Indies in One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) formats. West Indies Women’s Squad Announced: Chinelle Henry Absent From Upcoming Tour of England Due to Leg Injury.

CWI Announces New West Indies Test Captain

Roston Chase has been appointed the new West Indies Test captain. The appointment was unanimously approved by the CWI Board of Directors during its meeting held today, May 16, 2025. Congratulations Roston - WI are rallying behind you!🌴🏏 pic.twitter.com/xfCRfc7A34 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 16, 2025

