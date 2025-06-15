Melbourne [Australia], June 15 (ANI): Australia have been hit with a setback ahead of their upcoming three-match Test series against the West Indies, as fast bowler Brendan Doggett has been ruled out due to a minor hip injury, according to the official website of the ICC.

While Doggett wasn't featured in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final, he was a travelling reserve in the squad. His place will be taken by Sean Abbott, who has featured for Australia in 48 internationals, and has 59 wickets in limited-overs international cricket, but is yet to make his Test debut.

Abbott was also a part of the group that travelled to Sri Lanka during their successful outing in the island nation earlier this year.

Australia also sweat on the fitness of batting mainstay Steve Smith, who dislocated his finger following an unfortunate injury while going for a catch in South Africa's second innings.

Smith avoided surgery and will travel to the Caribbean, but will be required to keep his right little finger in a splint for up to eight weeks following the compound dislocation.

The WTC 2025 Finalists will feature in their first Test of the 2025-27 cycle in about 10 days.

The first Test will be played from June 25-29 in Bridgetown, Barbados, the second game is scheduled at St George's, Grenada from July 3-7, and the final test will be played at Kingston, Jamaica from July 12-16.

Australia's Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. (ANI)

