A tremendous success in season 1 sees the World Championship of Legends (WCL) return for its second edition, which will be played in England between July 18 and August 2, 2025. The WCL is sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and will see six teams— England, India, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, and Australia — battle it out on the cricket field to lift the prestigious trophy, which will have players like Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Suresh Raine, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Brett Lee, Hashim Amla, DJ Bravo and Sir Alastair Cook represent their respective nations. Is There an India vs Pakistan Cricket Match on 20th July? Know All About World Championship of Legends 2025 Game Between Rivals.

The tournament will consist of 18 T20 matches, including two semifinals and one final. The WCL 2025 will be played across four venues — Edgbaston, Grace Road, Headingley, and County Ground — which have been constant visiting grounds for international teams. India Champions are the defending WCL champs, having won the inaugural edition, beating arch-rivals Pakistan Champions in the final last year.

World Championship of Legends 2025 Details

Series World Championship of Legends 2025 Date July 18-August 02 Match Timings 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode, Star Sports TV channels

Where to Watch World Championship of Legends 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World Championship of Legends 2025. Hence, fans can find TV telecast viewing options of WCL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels in India. For World Championship of Legends 2025 online viewing options, read below. WCL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams of World Championship of Legends Cricket Season Two

How to Watch World Championship of Legends 2025 Live Streaming?

Fans also have an online viewing option to watch the World Championship of Legends 2025. The WCL 2025 live streaming will be available as a viewing option for the fans on FanCode, where all the action can be found online on their app and website.

