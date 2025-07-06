After the successful inaugural edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), the excitement is building for the second edition. The World Championship of Legends 2025 is set to kick off on July 18, 2025. The showpiece tournament will see 18 blockbuster matches across four different venues in England. Six teams are taking part in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends. 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh's India Champions are the defending champions of the six-team tournament. WCL 2025: Brett Lee, Chris Lynn and Shaun Marsh Headline Australia Champions Lineup in World Championship of Legends.

In the last edition, India Champions defeated Pakistan Champions to win the prestigious title. However, fans are a bit confused about whether the India Champions and Pakistan Champions will face each other in the second edition or not, due to growing tensions between both countries.

Since the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, the bilateral tensions between India and Pakistan have increased. Many Indian cricketers, including former ones, have condemned the attack. After that horrific attack, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has stated India would not play any bilateral cricket with Pakistan.

For those unversed, the last time both archrivals played a bilateral series was in 2013. Since then, India vs Pakistan has been held in ICC events or Asia Cup tournaments. In this article, we shall talk about whether there is an India vs Pakistan cricket match on 20th July or not.

Is There an India vs Pakistan Cricket Match on 20th July?

Yes, there's an India vs Pakistan Cricket Match on 20th July. The arch-rivals will face each other in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends. The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions match is slated to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. WCL 2025: Eoin Morgan, Sir Alastair Cook, Moeen Ali and Ian Bell To Lead England Champions in World Championship of Legends.

The high-voltage clash between both sides will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). This will be the first match for the Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions in the WCL 2025. Pakistan Champions, on the other hand, will be captained by Younis Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2025 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).