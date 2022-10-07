New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns with Pakistan (PAK) in the second T20 of the seven-match tri-series on Saturday, 08 October at Hagley Oval Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand. The match will commence at 11:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction NZ vs PAK T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI.PAK vs BAN 1st T20I Tri-Series 2022: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 21 Runs

Pakistan registered a comfortable first win of the tri-series against Bangladesh by 21 runs on Friday at Hagley Oval. Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 78 off 50 balls aided Pakistan to a decent total of 167 runs. Pakistani bowlers further while defending their total, restricted Bangladesh to 146 in 20 overs. Mohammad Wasim scalped three and Mohammad Nawaz took two wickets. Pakistan with this win will be confident as they move to the next match facing the relatively tougher side New Zealand on Saturday.

NZ vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Muhammad Rizwan (PAK) could be taken as our wicket-keeper

NZ vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Devon Conway (NZ), Babar Azam (PAK), Shan Masood (PAK), and Martin Guptill (NZ) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

NZ vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - James Neesham (NZ), Shadab Khan (PAK) could be our all-rounders

NZ vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Trent Boult (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Haris Rauf (PAK) could form the bowling attack

NZ vs PAK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Muhammad Rizwan (PAK), Devon Conway (NZ), Babar Azam (PAK), Shan Masood (PAK), Martin Guptill (NZ), James Neesham (NZ), Shadab Khan (PAK), Trent Boult (NZ), Ish Sodhi (NZ), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Haris Rauf (PAK).

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) could be named as the captain of your NZ vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Lockie Ferguson (NZ) could be selected as the vice-captain.

