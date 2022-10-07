Pakistan kicked off the tri-series with a win as they defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs in the opening encounter. Mohammad Rizwan, once again shined with the bat as the Pakistan batter scored yet another half-century. The bowlers then restricted Bangladesh from chasing the score.

2️⃣ points collected 👍 Pakistan begin the tri-series with a 2️⃣1️⃣-run win over Bangladesh 👏#PAKvBAN | #NZTriSeries pic.twitter.com/7nax1FkHWc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)