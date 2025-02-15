Mumbai, February 15: A four-wicket haul by Will O'Rourke followed by half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham helped New Zealand secure the tri-nation series title by beating Pakistan by five wickets at Karachi. Let's look at the top performers from the final. New Zealand Cricket Team Climbs ICC ODI Rankings After Tri-Nation Series 2025 Final Win Over Pakistan.

1. Will O’Rourke

Will O’Rourke (Photo Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

The right-arm fast bowler totally destroyed the Pakistani batting line up, he scalped 4/43 in his ten overs.

2. Naseem Shah

/X)

Naseem Shah (Photo Credits; @shahsera_

He was the only highlight from the Pakistan line up, as he showed some fight, he dismissed Will Young in his second delivery, and later dismissed the well-set Devon Conway for 48. He finished with 2/43.

3. Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell (Photo credit: Twitter @ICC)

The right-hand middle order batter from New Zealand smashed 57 off 58 deliveries with six boundaries.

4. Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan (Photo credit: Twitter @therealpcb)

Pakistan skipper made a gritty 46 off 76 deliveries, with four boundaries and a maximum, he came out to bat when the score was 46/2.

5. Tom Latham

File picture of Tom Latham (Photo Credits: @CricCrazyJohns?Twitter)

New Zealand's Latham made 56 off 64 balls, with five boundaries.