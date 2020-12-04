Pakistan Cricket Team is facing quite a tough time in New Zealand. First 10 of their members were tested positive after they reached New Zealand and then the Men in Green were blamed for breaching COVID-19 protocols. Post this, they were issued a warning by the New Zealand Government who said that the team could be sent back home if they breach COVID-19 protocols once more. Things have turned from bad to worse for the Men in Green as they have been denied to practice in the nets by the New Zealand government after the members of the travelling squad have been tested positive with COVID-19. Shoaib Akhtar Hits Out at New Zealand Cricket Following Warning to Pakistan Players Over COVID-19 Protocol Breach.

The New Zealand health ministry confirmed the same in a statement saying: "Following careful consideration, the Director-General of Health has today confirmed that he will not be granting the exemption which would allow the Pakistan men's cricket team to leave their hotel to train in groups while completing their time in managed isolation in Christchurch."

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said that the decision has been taken after they feared cross-infection within the squad. He also said that since there are active cases in the team, public health remains the top priority. We appreciate the challenges that this decision will have for the touring team," he said. The team will be playing three T20I matches and a couple of Test games to complete the tournament. The T20I series will begin on December 18, 2020. As of now the entire team has been isolated for 14 days.

