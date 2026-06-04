The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the Australia tour of Pakistan 2026 as Pakistan takes on Australia in the third and final One Day International today, Thursday, June 4, 2026. With the series currently level at 1-1, this encounter at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a crucial decider, promising an exhilarating contest as both teams vie for series supremacy. Lord's Cricket Ground Becomes First Venue to Host 150 Tests As it Hosts ENG vs NZ 1st Test 2026.

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Australia 3rd ODI 2026 in India

For Indian cricket enthusiasts, there's a specific route to catch all the live action of the Pakistan vs Australia 3rd ODI. Unfortunately, no Indian television channel has acquired the broadcast rights for this series.

However, fans can stream the match live for free on the Sports TV YouTube channel. This platform has been confirmed as the official streaming partner for the series in India.

PAK vs AUS Live Streaming

Global Broadcast and Streaming Options

Cricket aficionados around the globe can also follow the series decider through various platforms:

Region TV Channel Streaming Platform Pakistan PTV Sports PCB Live app Australia Fox Sports Fox Sports / Kayo Sports United Kingdom - PCB Live app MENA Region - Cricbuzz Bangladesh TSports Tapmad Sri Lanka Dialog - North America - PCB Live app Europe - PCB Live app Caribbean - PCB Live app

Match Details: Date, Time & Venue

The 3rd ODI between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2026, kicking off the action at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The toss will take place 30 minutes earlier, at 4:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan.

Detail Information Date June 4, 2026 (Thursday) Match Start Time 5:00 PM IST / 4:30 PM PKT Toss Time 4:30 PM IST / 4:00 PM PKT Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan Competition Australia Tour of Pakistan 2026 (3rd ODI) Series Status Series tied 1-1

Series So Far

The three-match ODI series has been tightly contested. Pakistan emerged victorious in the first ODI by 5 wickets on May 30, 2026, in Rawalpindi. Australia then bounced back strongly, winning the second ODI by 41 runs on June 2, 2026, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, setting up this thrilling decider.

Teams and Captains

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain), Salman Ali Agha (Vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Abdul Samad, Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (WK), Rohail Nazir (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.

Australia Squad: Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Billy Stanlake, Riley Meredith, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa.

Australia is led by Josh Inglis for this series, with regular captain Mitchell Marsh sidelined due to an ankle injury. Shaheen Shah Afridi captains the Pakistan side.

Head-to-Head Record (ODIs)

In the history of One Day Internationals, Australia holds a significant advantage over Pakistan:

Total Matches Played: 113

113 Australia Wins: 72

72 Pakistan Wins: 37

37 Tied Matches: 1

1 No Result: 3

Pakistan, however, has recently found success against Australia in bilateral ODI series, winning the last two three-match series by a 2-1 margin in 2022 and 2024. India's Likely Playing XI for Afghanistan Test: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs AFG Cricket Match in Mullanpur.

Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Gaddafi Stadium pitch in Lahore is generally considered suitable for batting. Historically, the average first innings score here is 258. Teams batting first have a 52% win record.

However, the weather forecast for today in Lahore indicates warm and clear conditions, with temperatures around 34°C. No rain interruptions are anticipated, and a full 100-over contest looks very likely.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sports TV). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).