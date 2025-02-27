Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In what will be a dead-rubber, hosts Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in their final Group A and tournament match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This will be the first time that a PAK vs BAN clash will take place in Champions Trophy history, and will see both teams play for pride, having lost all their matches in the competition. Meanwhile, for PAK vs BAN free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group B Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios: A Look at How Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa Can Enter Semis After England's Elimination.

After losses against New Zealand, and India, defending champions Pakistan have bowed out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which has made the ongoing tournament a bit bland for locals. This PAK vs BAN will give a chance for Pakistan players to put a smile on their fan's faces, and somewhat heal them. It will be interesting if Pakistan will play their bench or field their strongest XI.

On the other hand, Bangladesh have showcased better cricket than what the results suggest. In both their losses, Bangladesh did manage to put their opposition in a pinch, mostly with their pace attack firing all guns blazing.

When is Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan national cricket team vs Bangladesh national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match 9 takes place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 27. The live action in the PAK vs BAN cricket match will begin from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Bazball Funny Memes Go Viral as England Gets Knocked Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 After Defeat in AFG vs ENG Match.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Following the Reliance-Star merger, Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network now hold the broadcast rights of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the PAK vs BAN CT 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 2 and Sports18 1. For Hindi commentary fans can tune into Sports18 Khel. For the Pakistan vs Bangladesh viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 free live streaming will be available on newly launched JioHotstar, which is a merger of JioCinema and Hotstar. So PAK vs BAN free live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar platform for fans in India but for a limited time.

