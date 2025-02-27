The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is currently ongoing across Pakistan and UAE. Since India has refused to travel to Pakistan citing security reasons, they are playing their matches at Dubai. The remaining teams are playing at Pakistan. The tournament commenced with New Zealand defeating Pakistan which shocked the hosts. India defeated Bangladesh and Pakistan and on the other hand, Australia and South Africa started their campaign with big wins. England and Pakistan suffered two losses in two games. Afghanistan have won one while Bangladesh is yet to win a game. Most teams have played two matches each while the Australia vs South Africa match got washed out due to rain. Highest Total in ICC Champions Trophy: A Look at Top Team Totals in 50-Over Cricket Tournament.

In Group A the scenario has been cleared. India and New Zealand have won both their first two games and have secured direct qualification to the semifinal. Pakistan and Bangladesh have lost their two matches and hence the rest two have four points on board, they have no means to secure qualification. While in Group B, ahead of the last round, the situation is tense with multiple teams in the race for qualification. Fans eager to know who can qualify from the Group B to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal will get the entire information here.

Group B Qualification Scenario For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

Group B Team Matches Win Loss No-Result NRR Points South Africa 2 1 0 1 +2.140 3 Australia 2 1 0 1 +0.475 3 Afghanistan 2 1 0 0 -0.990 2 Australia 2 0 1 0 -0.305 0

South Africa: They are the favourites to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal as of now. They have three points from two matches and a high net run rate of +2.140. They will face England in the last match who are yet to win a game in the group. Afghanistan will take on Australia and if Australia win, South Africa will qualify instantly. If they lose, even then South Africa will be in the competition. Even if South Africa lose their game against England too, they will have to lose by a very big margin for their net run rate to come down near Afghanistan's -0.990. So Proteas are the favourites to qualify from Group B .

Australia: Likewise of South Africa, they have three points from two matches and a net run rate of +0.475. Although they have a straight forward equation in front of them. If they lose to Afghanistan in their next match, it will be Afghanistan who will qualify and not them.

England: England have already lost two out of their two matches and are now eliminated from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Even if they defeat South Africa in their last match, they will have a maximum of two points while two teams already have three points on the board. Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As England Gets Knocked Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Following 8-Run Defeat Against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan: They have the similar equation of qualification as Australia. They have two points from two points. If they win their next game against Australia, they will leapfrog the later and have four points on the board, securing a qualification. So as of now three teams can qualify from Group B ahead of the third and the last round of games.

