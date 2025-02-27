Since Brendon McCullum took over as England's white-ball coach apart from being their red-ball coach, the Three Lions have struggled in 50-overs cricket. After a thumping 0-3 loss in India, England have been ousted from the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after their defeat in the AFG vs ENG match against Afghanistan, where Jos Buttler and Co missed the finish line by merely eight runs. The new 'Bazball' approach has worked in parts of England, where over-reliance on aggressive and unorthodox cricket is the only way forward. However, fans on social media have often ridiculed the 'Bazball' approach. After getting knocked out of the CT 2025, netizens have shared funny memes all over the internet, which have been more entertaining than their cricket. England Knocked Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025; Azmatullah Omarzai, Ibrahim Zadran Shine As Afghanistan Win Thrilling Group B Clash.

Qualified Straight For England

England Bazball successfully qualified for Birmingham airport😂🔥 What a match , afghanistan is the definitely second best team of Asia after India pic.twitter.com/nr87WJGXLa — Pikachu (@11eleven_4us) February 26, 2025

Started in Pakistan, Buried in Pakistan

Bazball invented and demolished in Pakistan 😂🔥pic.twitter.com/DRwP2wfiim — Adityoo (@Hurricanrana_27) February 26, 2025

Reason Behind England's Poor Showing Exposed

England Gets A Taste of Afghan Jalebi

The Real McCullum

Bazball of England in Football Terms pic.twitter.com/dblQ0dauIL — Chirag Shah (@CurlingFreeKick) February 26, 2025

