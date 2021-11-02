Pakistan and Namibia face off against each other in match 31 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The PAK vs NAM clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 02, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams have impressed in the competition so far and will be aiming to register maximum points from the game. Meanwhile, we bring you PAK vs NAM live score updates from the T20 World Cup 2021. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.

Pakistan are the runaway leaders in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup with three wins in three games and will be aiming to continue that undefeated run. Babar Azam’s men are close to securing a place in the semi-finals and a win in this fixture could guarantee them of that spot depending on results elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Namibia will be impressed with their performances so far at the multi-nation competition and will be aiming to continue that against one of the best teams in the world. Gerhard Erasmus’ side defeated Scotland in the Super 12 stage and will look to take inspiration from that display and make things difficult for Babar Azam’s outfit.

Both teams are coming into the game with a need for maximum points though for different reasons. Pakistan are aiming to qualify for the semi-finals meanwhile Namibia are looking to keep themselves in the hunt to advance from the group. There is a huge gap in the quality of players at disposal in both teams but the pressure of a world cup game could result in an unexpected outcome.