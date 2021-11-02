Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have been brilliant together at the top of the order for Pakistan as the duo has stitched their 8th 50+ run opening stand in their 19th inning together. Both players will be aiming to carry this wonderful form.
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have done well to keep hold of their wickets but the duo need to up the scoring rate. Namibia bowlers are growing in confidence and may think that a breakthrough is just around the corner.
Namibia have come out with intensity and bowled well at both the Pakistani openers. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have found it difficult to play scoring shots and at the moment are taking a cautious approach and looking to keep hold of their wickets.
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan begin proceedings in match 31 of T20 World Cup 2021. The duo have given Pakistan brilliant starts in T20Is and will be aiming to do something similar this time around as well.
Pakistan have won the toss and Babar Azam has opted to bat first. The Group 2 leaders have named an unchanged XI. Meanwhile, Namibia have made two changes to their starting line-up.Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.Namibia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo
Welcome to the live coverage of match 31 of T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Namibia. Both teams have impressed so far in the competition and will be hoping to add to their win column.
Pakistan and Namibia face off against each other in match 31 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The PAK vs NAM clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 02, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams have impressed in the competition so far and will be aiming to register maximum points from the game. Meanwhile, we bring you PAK vs NAM live score updates from the T20 World Cup 2021. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.
Pakistan are the runaway leaders in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup with three wins in three games and will be aiming to continue that undefeated run. Babar Azam’s men are close to securing a place in the semi-finals and a win in this fixture could guarantee them of that spot depending on results elsewhere.
Meanwhile, Namibia will be impressed with their performances so far at the multi-nation competition and will be aiming to continue that against one of the best teams in the world. Gerhard Erasmus’ side defeated Scotland in the Super 12 stage and will look to take inspiration from that display and make things difficult for Babar Azam’s outfit.
Both teams are coming into the game with a need for maximum points though for different reasons. Pakistan are aiming to qualify for the semi-finals meanwhile Namibia are looking to keep themselves in the hunt to advance from the group. There is a huge gap in the quality of players at disposal in both teams but the pressure of a world cup game could result in an unexpected outcome.