Pakistan vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st T20I 2025: After a 1-1 tie in the two-match Test series, the Pakistan national cricket team are now set to host the South Africa national cricket team for a three-match T20I bilateral. The Proteas last played in the format in a three-match series against England in September, which also ended in a 1-1 tie, as the third match was abandoned due to rain (they did play a single T20I against Namibia and suffer loss). The Green Shirts also played in the 20-over format for the last time in September, in the Asia Cup 2025, where they ended as runners-up after losing to India in the final. South Africa Beat Pakistan by 8 Wickets in PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025; Simon Harmer’s Six-Wicket Haul, Aiden Markram’s 42 Guide Proteas to Series-Levelling Win as Two-Match Series Ends 1-1.

The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 match is scheduled to be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The PAK vs SA match will be played on Tuesday, October 28, starting at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The other two T20Is are also organized to begin at the same time in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, in later days. As the Proteas gear up to face the hosts in the first of the three 20-20 matches, read below to see an ideal fantasy XI, involving players from both sides.

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sahibzada Farhan (PAK), Quinton de Kock (SA)

Batters: Babar Azam (PAK), Tony de Zorzi (SA), Dewald Brevis (SA), Matthew Breetzke (SA), Salman Ali Agha (PAK)

All-Rounders: Corbin Bosch (SA)

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi (SA), Kwena Maphaka (SA), Shaheen Afridi (PAK). Namibia Create History As They Defeat South Africa For the First Time; Gerhard Erasmus and Co Secure Sensational 4-Wicket Victory Over the Proteas in One-Off T20I.

Who Will Win PAK vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Match?

The Pakistani side will be having home advantage. However, South Africa have a much better and well-balanced T20I side. So, with more match winners and a far better squad to rely on, the Proteas are expected to win the Pakistan vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025. We can expect a close thriller.

