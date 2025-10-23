After losing the first Test of this two-match series, the visiting South Africa national cricket team made a remarkable comeback in the PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025. The Proteas have won this match by eight wickets. It all started with Pakistan winning the toss and putting 333 runs in the first innings. South Africa replied with a brilliant 404. Senuran Muthusamy was 89 not out, Kagiso Rabada struck 71. Pakistan in the second innings were disastrous. Six wickets of their innings fell in 1st session of Day 4, making the side manage only 138. Simon Harmer had picked a six-wicket haul. The Proteas chased the 68-run target easily, scoring 73/2. Captain Aiden Markram had scored a wonderful 42 runs in the second innings before getting out. Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi stood till the end of the chase at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan Squad Announced: Babar Azam, Naseem Shah Return As PCB Name Teams for White-Ball Series.

8 Wickets Win By South Africa

🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨 A masterclass from #TheProteas Men! 🇿🇦🏏 Sealing a comprehensive 8-wicket victory in Rawalpindi to level the series 1-1. 👏💥 pic.twitter.com/u5BlHjoh9Y — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)