Namibia created history as they defeated South Africa for the first time in International cricket as they defeated them by four wickets at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. This was the first match that was being played at the Windhoek stadium in Namibia and the hosts made sure to achieve the unthinkable. South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first with Donovan Ferreira leading them. Ruben Trumpelmann's three wicket haul made sure South Africa ended with a score of 134/8. Jason Smith was their highest scorer. Chasing it, Namibia fumbled a few times but a gem of a knock from Zane Green took them over the finishing line. This is the fourth win for Namibia against a full-member nation. BBL 2025-26 All Squads: Full Players List of All Big Bash League Franchises Ahead of Season 15.

Namibia Create History As They Defeat South Africa For the First Time

🚨 Historic win for Namibia Cricket! ❤️🇳🇦 Namibia beat WTC Champions South Africa by 4 wickets in T20I. An unforgettable moment for Namibia Cricket and their fan! 🥰 South Africa – 134/8 (20 overs) Namibia – 138/6 (20 overs) pic.twitter.com/3xcVA4iglW — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) October 11, 2025

