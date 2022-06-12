With the series already secured, Pakistan will be aiming for a clean sweep when they take on West Indies in the third and final ODI game of the series. The clash will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on June 12, 2022 (Sunday). Fans searching for PAK vs WI, 3rd ODI 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohmmad Nawaz Help Pakistan to 120-Run Win Against West Indies.

West Indies have given a good account of themselves in this series but Pakistan have found a way to get themselves on the right side of the result and are 2-0 ahead in the series, The hosts are aiming for a whitewash while the visitors are looking to end the tour with a win. Big Blunder! Broadcaster Plays Wrong Video Replay for Umpire After Shaheen Afridi Dismissed Kyle Mayers in Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI.

Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be played on June 12, 2022 (Sunday). The game will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan and it is scheduled to begin at 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) 04:00 PM as per local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 in India?

In India, Sony Pictures Sports Network will provide the live telecast of West Indies tour of Pakistan 2022. So, PAK vs WI 3rd ODI will be telecasted live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. In Pakistan, however, the PAK vs WI will be televised on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 match live online streaming as well. Sony’s OTT SonyLIV will provide the live streaming online of PAK vs WI. Fans in Pakistan can watch live streaming online of PAK vs WI on ARY ZAP mobile app.

