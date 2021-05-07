Pakistan will look to seal the Test series when they take on Zimbabwe in the second game of the two-match series. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare and will start from May 07, 2021 (Friday). The visitors were completely dominant in the opening game and will be hoping for a similar performance. Meanwhile, fans searching for PAK vs ZIM 2nd Test 2021 can scroll down below for more details. Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali Shine as Pakistan Defeat Zimbabwe by an Innings & 116 Runs in 1st Test.

Given the competitive games in the T20I series, there were many hopes of the Test leg as well but it was Pakistan, who emerged as the dominant side. The visitors recently won a Test series away at South Africa and will be aiming to replicate that fat against Zimbabwe as well. The hosts know they are a long way behind their opponents in the longest format but will be looking to improve on their display from the first game.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test 2021 match will be played on May 07, 2021 (Friday). The game will be played at The Harare Sports Club in Harare and it is scheduled to begin at 01:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 09:30 AM local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test 2021 in India?

Unfortunately, there are no broadcasters of Pakistan’s 2021 tour of Zimbabwe in India. Hence, the PAK vs ZIM 2nd Test will not be televised on any channel in India. However, fans in Pakistan can watch the game on PTV Sports.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test 2021 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test 2021 match live through online streaming. The live streaming of the 2nd Test 2021 is available on the FanCode app but fans need to pay a nominal fee first. Fans in Pakistan can log in to the official website of PTV Sports to watch the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2021 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).