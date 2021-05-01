Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali Shine as Pakistan Defeat Zimbabwe by an Innings & 116 Runs in 1st Test!!

Pakistan bowl Zimbabwe out for 134 to register a win in the first Test by an innings and 116 runs. They go 1-0 up in the two-Test series. 📸 @ZimCricketv | #ZIMvPAK | https://t.co/paIhJJp36Z pic.twitter.com/hjUkrE6iQW — ICC (@ICC) May 1, 2021

