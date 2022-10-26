After the disappointment against traditional-rivals India, Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in the group 2 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Green Shirts will be looking to get off the mark on the points table with this game. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, were lucky enough to earn a point from their washed-out match against South Africa. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the PAK vs ZIM head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Pakistan looked set to clinch a win against India but then Virat Kohli played one his best innings to stun the Green Shirts. The Babar Azam-led side will be looking to bounce back and move forward in the tournament. Pakistan could make two changes for this encounter. Shaheen Afridi could be rested and Asif Ali could be dropped. Mohammed Wasim and Mohammed Hasnain are likely to be included in the playing XI.

PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live

PAK vs ZIM Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Pakistan and Zimbabwe have played 17 T20Is between them. The Green Shirts lead the head-to-head record with 16 wins while Zimbabwe emerged victorious in one game.

PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) Haris Rauf (PAK) Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM) Sikandar Raza (ZIM) Naseem Shah (PAK)

PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

PAK Likely Playing 11: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali/Mohammed Wasim, Shaheen Afridi/Mohammed Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

ZIM Likely Playing 11: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2022 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).