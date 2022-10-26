A high-flying Indian side would take on the Netherlands in their second game of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue announced themselves in the tournament big time with a thrilling last-ball win over Pakistan in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Rohit Sharma-led side snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, largely due to Virat Kohli and his brilliant partnership with Hardik Pandya. India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs NED Cricket Match in Sydney

Against minnows Netherlands, India do start as favourites but would not make the mistake of taking them lightly. The Netherlands had a spirited performance against Bangladesh in their last game and they have shown that they are here for a fight. The contest is going to a tough one for them but fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground can expect a good match between these two sides. India's last match against Pakistan had a rain threat which eventually did not impact the match. Ahead of the second match for the Men in Blue, let us take a look at how the weather in Sydney would be at the time of the match.

Sydney Weather Report:

Expected weather at the Sydney Cricket Ground at the time of IND vs NED match (Source: Accuweather)

According to the weather report above, there is no threat of rain to this encounter. The temperature would be between 19-23 degrees celsius with a 12% cloud cover at the start time of the game (6 pm local time). A full 20-overs-a-side game is expected with no weather-related interruptions.

Sydney Cricket Ground Pitch Report:

The pitch as per several reports, are likely to be favourable for the batters, who would be able to find value for their shots. Bowlers, especially pacers would hope to hit the right lines and lengths on the pitch. Batting may become easier as the day progresses so the team winning the toss, might decide to bowl first and have a target set in front.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2022 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).