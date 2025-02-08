The Pakistan national cricket team was spotted celebrating with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the special inauguration ceremony at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. PCB shared a special video on their 'X' (formerly Twitter) where the senior men's cricket team witnessed fireworks. Pakistan revamped three stadiums: Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. The three stadiums will host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches. Lahore and Karachi stadiums will host the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 matches between New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan. Babar Azam Fans Chant ‘Babar, Babar’ During Opening Ceremony at Newly-Renovated Gaddafi Stadium Ahead of PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI (Watch Video).

Pakistan Players at Inauguration Ceremony of the Newly-Renovated Gaddafi Stadium

Pakistan players at the special inauguration ceremony of the newly revamped Gaddafi Stadium 👏🎆 pic.twitter.com/zooB6sVMW6 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 8, 2025

