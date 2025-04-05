The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered their first loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 tournament after the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) thrashed them by 50 runs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Saturday. This was also Punjab's first loss in their home leg matches in the IPL 2025. The Sanju Samson-led RR won their back-to-back wins in the tournament. Earlier, they defeated five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Jofra Archer Takes Wicket on First Delivery, Dismantles Priyansh Arya’s Stumps During PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Batting first, the Rajasthan Royals hammered 205/4 in 20 overs. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed 67 runs off 45 balls with the help of five sixes and three fours. This was Jaiswal's first half-century in the IPL 2025. Captain Sanju Samson scored 38 off 26 balls, including six fours. Riyan Parag played a blistering unbeaten knock of 43 runs off 25 balls. Parag smashed six boundaries during his stay at the crease as the Royals posted a strong total of more than 200 runs. With the ball, Lockie Ferguson bagged two wickets, whereas Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen took one wicket apiece. The rest of the PBKS bowlers had an ordinary day with the ball.

While chasing 206 runs, the PBKS were off to the worst possible start. Royals speedster Jofra Archer removed opener Priyansh Arya for a golden duck and captain Shreyas Iyer (10) in the first over. Wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh scored 17 runs, and Marcus Stoinis departed after scoring one run as Punjab slumped to 43-4. Middle-order batters Glenn Maxwell and Nehal Wadhera stitched a fighting stand of 88 runs.

However, Punjab Kings lost both their set batters, which dented their run chase. Maxwell played a crucial knock of 30 runs off 21 balls, whereas Nehal top-scored with 62 runs off 41 deliveries, including seven boundaries. The rest of the batters failed to chip in with the bat as PBKS suffered their first defeat in the IPL 2025. Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta Spotted Smiling After Lockie Ferguson Dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal During PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Match (See Post).

Rajasthan, on the other hand, won their second consecutive match in the tournament. The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS will be next seen in action against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. They will host CSK on April 8. Sanju Samson's RR will play an away contest against one-time winner Gujarat Titans on April 9.

