After the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match ended, players of both sides were spotted in a light mood. In a short video posted on Rajasthan Royal's official X account, their star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was seen requesting Punjab Kings youngster Musheer Khan to act for a bit of time. The 20-year-old PBKS allrounder kept the request and mimicked the style and walk of the side's captain Shreyas Iyer. Everyone present at the spot shared a laugh there after the PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match, in which Punjab Kings won by 50 runs. Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings by 50 Runs in IPL 2025; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jofra Archer Shine for RR As PBKS Suffer Their First Loss in Season 18.

Musheer Khan Mimics Captain Shreyas Iyer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)