Punjab Kings face off against Delhi Capitals in the match number 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 17, 2023, Wednesday, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala. Coming to the match analysis for the game between PBKS and DC, Punjab Kings are coming into the next game with full of confidence after having registered their sixth win of the season while Delhi Capitals are heading into the clash on the back of their eighth loss of the tournament. IPL 2023: ‘I Will Always Be a Bowler’s Captain’, Says Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya After 34-Run Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Punjab Kings have won six out of their 11 matches while Delhi Capitals have triumphed in just four out of their 12 games. The two sides meet for the second time, this time, however at Punjab’s home ground, HPCA Stadium, Himachal Pradesh. The last time the two sides met, the Shikhar Dhawan-led unit prevailed winners. Batting first, Prabhsimran Singh’ maiden IPL ton propelled Punjab to a challenging total of 171. Defending 172, spinner Harpreet Brar (4-fer) shined with the ball as DC were restricted to 140.

Dharamsala Weather Report

Expected Weather at HPCA cricket Stadium during IPL 2023 tie between PBKS and DC . (Source: Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Shikhar Dhawan and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is zero per cent chance of rain, so we can expect an uninterrupted match to take place. The weather forecast for the IPL match between PBKS and DC is good with the temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius. The day will be humid with 25-33% of humidity.

HPCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the IPL game between Punjab and Delhi is going to be a neutral track as it will offer help for everyone. The seamers will get some sideways movement using the new ball, batters have to be calm before they can start hitting the ball during the power plays.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2023 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).