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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 moves to the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala for a high-stakes encounter between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Match 55, scheduled for tonight, 11 May, is a season-defining moment for the visitors, who must win to remain mathematically in contention for the playoffs. You can follow Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard.

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, are aiming to snap a three-match losing streak that has seen them slip from the top of the table. For Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals, the equation is simple: a loss tonight would result in their official elimination from the tournament.

PBKS vs DC Live Streaming and Digital Broadcast in India

For viewers in India, the digital streaming rights for IPL 2026 are held exclusively by the JioHotstar platform. This service, formed following the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, provides comprehensive coverage of all matches. What Happens if Delhi Capitals Lose Tonight to Punjab Kings? IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios Explained.

Fans can access the live stream through the JioHotstar app on mobile devices, tablets, and smart TVs, as well as via the official website. While a paid subscription is required for full match coverage, with plans ranging from ₹79 for mobile to ₹299 for premium 4K access, the platform often offers limited free preview windows. Additionally, many users can access the stream through bundled data plans provided by Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

PBKS vs DC Television Telecast Details

The official television broadcast partner for the 2026 season remains the Star Sports Network. The match will be aired live across several channels to cater to India's diverse audience:

English: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD

Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Regional Languages: Dedicated Star Sports channels in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

The broadcast will begin with a pre-match show at 18:30 IST, followed by the toss at 19:00 IST and the first ball at 19:30 IST.

The HPCA Stadium is renowned for its scenic backdrop and cool evening temperatures, which are expected to dip to 12°C tonight. Historically, the pitch in Dharamshala assists pace bowlers early on, but it can slow down as the game progresses.

With dew likely to be a factor in the second innings, the toss-winning captain is expected to choose to bowl first. Both teams are desperate for a turnaround, ensuring a competitive atmosphere under the lights in the Himalayas.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (JioHotstar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).