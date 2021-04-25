Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the latest match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The PBS vs KKR clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 26, 2021 (Monday). Both teams have had a tough start to the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below for more details. PBKS vs KKR, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Punjab Kings got back to winning way in their previous game as they got the better of record champions Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. KL Rahul’s team will be aiming to continue that run at the expense of Kolkata Knight Riders, who have now lost four games on the bounce after their latest defeat and are looking in a dire situation.

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – KL Rahul (PBKS), Dinesh Karthik (KKR) must be your keepers.

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Mayank Agarwal (PBKS), Chris Gayle (PBKS), Rahul Tripathi (KKR) must be your batsmen.

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Deepak Hooda (PBKS) must be the all-rounders.

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Ravi Bishnoi (PBKS), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) must be the bowlers.

KL Rahul (PBKS) must be your captain for this clash while Andre Russell (KKR) can be named as the vice-captain of your PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

