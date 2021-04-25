Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 21 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2021. The PBKS vs KKR clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 26, 2021 (Monday). Both sides have been inconsistent and will be looking to get some form back. So ahead of the game, we take a look at the weather in Ahmedabad and how the pitch will behave for the PBKS vs KKR clash. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Punjab Kings ended their losing run last time around as they defeated record champions Mumbai Indians by nine wickets. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders continue to plunge down further in the points table after a loss to Rajasthan Royals. Both sides have had issues with their batting early in the season and the team who can sort out their problems is likely to go ahead and win the game.

Ahmedabad Weather

Ahmedabad Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature in Ahmedabad on April 26, 2021 (Monday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be in the late 30 degrees Celcius and can rise to around the 40-degree mark. The skies are expected to be clear during the time of the game and there is no chance of rain so we can get a full game without any interruptions.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The stadium in Ahmedabad will host an IPL game for the first time ever and it is tough to decide as to how the strip will behave. However, the last series played at the venue was between India and England, and batsmen were able to post competitive scorer but first need to get themselves in. Slower pace bowlers were aided heavily by the pitch and it is likely to follow suit.

