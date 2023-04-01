After a blockbuster contest between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on March 31, action in the Indian Premier League rolls on to its second day, which will see a double-header. In the first game, Punjab Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders at home, while Delhi Capitals travel to Lucknow to take on the Lucknow Super Giants in the day's second fixture. Kolkata Knight Riders will start this contest slightly on the back foot, having been dealt a massive injury setback to their regular captain Shreyas Iyer. The Knight Riders’ will be led by Nitish Rana, who has been a part of the franchise for quite some time and will look to give the two-time champions a positive start to their campaign. KKR have a talented squad, but a lot will rest on the performances of their two big superstars, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. KKR also have a new coach in Chandrakant Pandit, who has achieved great success in the domestic circuit. IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Punjab Kings, too, have not been without injuries. Jonny Bairstow’s absence is a big blow for the Shikhar Dhawan-led side, which will have the IPL’s most expensive player ever in Sam Curran, in their playing XI. The Punjab Kings have never won the IPL and made just one final appearance in 2014. Playing at home, Dhawan and co will look to get off to a good start and mount a strong title challenge this season. Barring Curran, fans will also look forward to witnessing other exciting talents in the form of Nathan Ellis, Matt Short, Shah Rukh Khan and also Jitesh Sharma, who was one of their finds last season. Besides them, the experience of someone like Sikandar Raza will also be crucial for their success. All in all, a fascinating contest is expected. PBKS vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 2.

Punjab Kings Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma