Punjab Kings have been one of the perennial underachievers in the Indian Premier League. The Team has tried several coaches, captains and squads throughout its history but never has been able to lift the Cup. Finishing in the bottom half has been a common sight for them and hence a new season brings the familiar question of whether they can turn their fortunes around. Shikhar Dhawan, the Punjab skipper, has led teams in the past and expectations are high. KKR, the two-time champions have named Nitish Rana as their skipper which raised a few eyebrows. They finished 7th last year which was a below-par performance given their standards and pressure will be on them to do well this season. Punjab Kings versus Kolkata Knight Riders will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioCinema app and website from 3:30 PM IST. PBKS vs KKR, Mohali Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Clash at PCA Stadium.

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza will be hoping for a place in the playing eleven which will be a special moment for his nation. Sam Curran is probably the best all-rounder in the format and his presence gives the team a lift. If Shikhar Dhawan gets the team off to a good start in the powerplays, they have the hitters in the middle order to capitalize on.

KKR have once again placed their bet on two old warhorses – Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. Lockie Ferguson will lead the pace attack for the team and the Kiwi pacer should feature regularly in the powerplays. Varun Chakravarthy has been a consistent performer for Kolkata and the team will need him to be at his very best as a container for the opposition hitters.

When Is PBKS vs KKR Match 2 TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab Kings will be facing Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 1. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs KKR Match 2 TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be telecasted live with English commentary on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, and Star Gold/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can watch the match with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. The game will be also available with regional commentaries on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Jalsha Movies/HD channels. PBKS vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 2.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of PBKS vs KKR Match 2 TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network possess the digital rights of IPL 2023. Fans will be able to watch the free live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on the JioCinema app and website. Expect Punjab to dominate this game at home and win this match with relative ease given the players they have got in their ranks.

