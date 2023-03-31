The second match of Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) will take place between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. The PBKS vs KKR clash will commence at 03:30 PM IST on Saturday, April 01. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction PBKS vs KKR T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 2 at Mohali.

Both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will miss some of the crucial players in their opening game of the season but they have the ammunition to field a quality side. Liam Livingstone, Shakib Al Hasan are some of the names that look uncertain to feature in this game.

PBKS vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Bhanuka Rajapaksa (PBKS) is our lone pick for wicket-keeper. On Which TV Channel IPL 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

PBKS vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Nitish Rana (KKR), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) can be picked as batsmen in your PBKS vs KKR Dream11 team.

PBKS vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Andre Russell (KKR), Sam Curran (PBKS), Sunil Narine (KKR) and David Wiese (KKR) could be our all-rounders.

PBKS vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh (PBKS), Shardul Thakur (KKR) and Rahul Chahar (PBKS) can be the three bowlers in your PBKS vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

PBKS vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sam Curran, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur and Rahul Chahar.

Andre Russell (PBKS) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team PBKS vs KKR whereas Sam Curran (PBKS) could be selected as the vice-captain.

