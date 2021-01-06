Perth Scorchers will take on Sydney Sixers in the latest round of Big Bash League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Perth Stadium on January 6, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams find themselves at the opposite ends of the points table after contrasting starts to the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers live streaming details in BBL 10 can scroll down below. Alex Carey Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Liam Livingstone.

Sydney Sixers are the defending champions are at the summit of the BBL 2020-21 points table and will look to stay there when they take on second from bottom Perth Scorchers. Daniel Hughes’ team have won just two games this season but both of them came in their last two games hence they enter the clash high in confidence and in great form.

When is Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers match in BBL 2020-21 will be played on January 6, 2021 (Wednesday). The match will be held at 01:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Perth Stadium

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2020-21 Match? (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2020-21 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the Big Bash League in India. The live telecast of BBL 2020-21 will be available across Sony Sports channels like Sony Six/HD, Sony 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2020-21 Match in India?

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights of Big Bash League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on its OTT platform- SonyLiv. So fans can either download the SonyLiv mobile app or visit the website to live stream of Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers, BBL 2020-21 clash.

Perth Scorchers Squad: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis(w), Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner(c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Sam Whiteman

Sydney Sixers Squad: Josh Philippe(w), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes(c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Jake Ball, Lloyd Pope, Justin Avendano, Nicholas Bertus, Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr, Steve OKeefe, Thomas Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).