PM Narendra Modi Wishes Indian Team Ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final Clash Against Australia

India and Australia will face each other in the finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on March 8, 2020 (Sunday) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This will India’s first appearance at this stage of the competition while four-time winners Australia will be entering the finals for a record sixth and the fifth-consecutive time. This will be one of the most important clashes in Indian cricketing history and the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has wished both the teams ahead of this encounter. IND vs AUS ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match Preview: India Eye Maiden T20 WC Title Against 4-Time Champions Australia.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished India and Australia women’s cricket team ahead of their encounter in the finals of the T20 Women’s World Cup. 'It doesn't get bigger than the India vs Australia Final in Women's @T20WorldCup tomorrow. Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women’s Day.' Mr Modi wrote on his twitter. Though he congratulated both the teams on this achievement, Indian PM clearly has a favourite as he added ‘May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow!’ ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Sets New Broadcast, Digital Coverage Record for Women's Cricket.

See Narendra Modi's Tweet

G'day @ScottMorrisonMP! It doesn't get bigger than the India vs Australia Final in Women's @T20WorldCup tomorrow. Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women’s Day. May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow! https://t.co/CRElLibcSg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2020

This was Narendra Modi’s response to a tweet by the Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison. The 51-year-old tagged Modi in a tweet where he wrote ‘Hey @narendramodi - Australia v India in the final of the Women’s @T20WorldCup in Melbourne tomorrow. Two great teams in front of a mega crowd at the MCG. It’s going to be a big night and superb match! And Australia all the way.’

See Tweet

Hey @narendramodi - Australia v India in the final of the Women’s @T20WorldCup in Melbourne tomorrow. Two great teams in front of a mega crowd at the MCG. It’s going to be a big night and superb match! And Australia all the way. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 7, 2020

India have been undefeated in the tournament and need just one more win to solidify their name in cricketing history. If the Women in Blue manage to win the title, they will be just the fourth nation to lift the trophy in its seven years of existence after England, Australia and West Indies.

England won the very first World Cup which was followed by a three-peat from Australia. Their remarkable run was halted by West Indies in 2018 but the Women from the land down under regained their crown back last year.