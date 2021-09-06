Papua New Guinea (PNG) and United States of America (USA) cricket teams face-off each other in the two-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The first match of the series take place today (September 06). Meanwhile, if you are looking for PNG vs USA cricket match live streaming online and live TV telecast details, you can scroll down for all the relevant information related to live broadcast of the match. Fans Praise Faf du Plessis Following South African's Century In CPL 2021 After Returning To Action.

PNG will take part in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 next month and ahead of the big tournament they will look to get in groove. Although the formats are different but PNG will be looking for some game time. USA, on the other hand, will cherish the opportunity to play at an international level.

PNG vs USA 1st ODI 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 1st ODI of the two-match series between PNG and USA will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Oman on September 06 (Monday). The match has a scheduled start time of 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch PNG vs USA 1st ODI 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, PNG vs USA 1st ODI match won’t be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast. However, Willow Sports HD in North America, Action Sports in Nepal, TV WAN in Papua New Guinea & all other East Asia Pacific territories will provide the live telecast of the match.

How To Watch PNG vs USA 1st ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans in India can follow PNG vs USA 1st ODI 2021 live action on the online platform. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the PNG vs USA ODI match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

