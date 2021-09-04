Faf du Plessis scored an unbeaten 120 off 60 deliveries helping Saint Lucia Kings post a 200+ score in CPL 2021 encounter against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, days after returning from a concussion. Fans were in awe of the South African.

