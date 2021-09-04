Faf du Plessis scored an unbeaten 120 off 60 deliveries helping Saint Lucia Kings post a 200+ score in CPL 2021 encounter against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, days after returning from a concussion. Fans were in awe of the South African.

A Faf du Plessis masterclass! After three months suffering from concussion, he's back at his best with his highest T20 score 🙌https://t.co/yXXFisFKqB | #CPL21 pic.twitter.com/i7egn0sW8W — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 4, 2021

What a classic inning played by Faf Du Plessis.. A pure knock after so many games from him..#CPL21 — JK🔥🇵🇰 (@Desi_khattak) September 4, 2021

Absolutely amazing knock by Faf du plessis 🔥#CPL21 — Aflal_Faleel (@FaleelAflal) September 4, 2021

*Faf du plessis score a century in CPL* pic.twitter.com/cNlPeBQn9f — Vinay (@_vinrare_) September 4, 2021

Faf Du Plessis is back 🔥 1st CPL hundred His 3rd T20 hundred 3rd overseas player to score hundred in cpl #CPL21 #fafduplessis pic.twitter.com/wNIEFVOCR5 — Sportz Point (@sportz_point) September 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)