Papua New Guinea (PNG) would face USA for the second and final ODI of the series on Thursday, September 9. The match would be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) and has a start time of 04:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). USA turned out to be the better side among the two in the first ODI as PNG were completely outplayed with both bat and ball. They batted first and lost early wickets, being reduced to 43/3 at one point. But a counter-attacking 61 off 74 balls by Assad Vala helped his side recover from the early setback and finish with a total of 158 in 44.2 overs. Nisharg Patel was the best USA bowler with four wickets while Nosthush Kenjige chipped in with three wickets. Chasing 159 to win, USA openers Steven Taylor and Sushant Modani stitched a 107-run stand that sealed the outcome. Taylor hit a stylish 82 off 55 balls, hitting seven fours and as many sixes to clinch the win and help his side go 1-0 up in the two-match series.India Squad for T20 World Cup 2021: Members of Cricket Fraternity React to Announcement of Virat Kohli-Led Team for Mega Event

PNG would be aiming for retribution in the second ODI as only a win can ensure that the spoils of this series are shared. Here are the live streaming details of this match.

PNG vs USA 2nd ODI 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 2nd ODI of the two-match series between PNG and USA will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Oman on September 09 (Thursday). The match has a scheduled start time of 4:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch PNG vs USA 2nd ODI 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, PNG vs USA 2nd ODI match won’t be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast. However, Willow Sports HD in North America, Action Sports in Nepal, TV WAN in Papua New Guinea & all other East Asia Pacific territories will provide the live telecast of the match.

How To Watch PNG vs USA 2nd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans in India can follow live action from the PNG vs USA 2nd ODI 2021 online. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the PNG vs USA ODI match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

