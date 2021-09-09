The Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 was named on Wednesday and it involved some surprises, the biggest one of them being the fact that MS Dhoni was picked to mentor the side. Following the announcement, some members of the Indian cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Check out some reactions below:

Suresh Raina is happy that MS Dhoni is back in Indian team:

All the very best to #TeamIndia on the upcoming T20 World Cup, the selected squad looks very balanced. Good to have @ashwinravi99 back in the team, and a fabulous decision by @bcci to have the man himself @msdhoni bhai as the mentor. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 8, 2021

One HELL of a team!

That is one HELL of a team . Well done selectors . M S DHONI - that's a master stroke too 😉💞🙂 Congrats to everyone but more so to @ashwinravi99 and @chakaravarthy29 from my neck of the woods. Well done boys 👍❤️ https://t.co/ovJlGBH95g — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 8, 2021

Ashwin, the X factor:

Good all round squad . Ashwin could be a X-factor. Back the boys. #TeamIndia https://t.co/fiyRto037B — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 8, 2021

Indian women's team wicketkeeper Sushma Verma was in awe of the Shastri-Kohli-Dhoni combination:

Dream team 💫🇮🇳 — Sushma Verma (@ImSushVerma) September 8, 2021

'Two big boosts'

Two big boosts from the announcement of the team for the T20 World Cup! #Ashwin & #MSD as mentor! Brilliant @bcci @JayShah @SGanguly99 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 8, 2021

