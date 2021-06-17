The Pakistan Super League 2021 has yet another game between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars which will be held at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In this article, we shall be looking at the live streaming at live telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. Karachi Kings has had quite a difficult time in the PSL 2021 as Imad Wasim's team dropped on the points table. The team is yet to win a single game in the second leg of the tournament. PSL 2021 New Schedule: Pakistan Super League 6 to Resume in Abu Dhabi From June 9 With Final on June 24.

The Lahore Qalandars have been bad at run-chases and the team would want to remove all the stumbling blocks as they move forward in the tournament. The team is placed on number three of the PSL 2021 points table. So far the team has played eight matches out of which they have won five them. The Lahore Qalandars have the remaining number of matches and the team has 10 points in its kitty. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 17, 2021 (Saturday) and will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match online for fans in India.

