The grand final match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 match is underway. Quetta Gladiators, the side that finished at the top slot of the PSL 2025 league phase, and also won Qualifier 1 will be locking horns with Lahore Qalandars, who fought their way through the eliminator and Qualifier 2. Ahead of the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 final match, the sides concerned had two scheduled fixtures, one ending in LQ's way, the other with no result. Lahore Qalandars Rope In Bangladesh All-Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz for PSL 2025 Playoffs.

In the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 final match, the table-toppers will be eyeing their second title, the first since 2019. Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, fought hard to finish fourth and then stormed in the two PSL 2025 play-off matches to earn a spot here. In the QG vs LQ PSL 2025 final match, Lahore Qalandars will be aiming for their third title, having won two in a row, in 2022 and 2023. PSL 2025: Lahore Qalandars Rout Defending Champions Islamabad United by 95 Runs To Reach Final.

When is Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

Quetta Gladiators will encounter Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2025 final match on Sunday, May 25. The QG vs LQ PSL 2025 final match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, starting from 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Final?

Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. But, Sony Sports Network has decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to have viewing options for the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Final live telecast on their TV channels. For QG vs LQ PSL 2025 final match online viewing options, read below. PSL 2025 Points Table and Team Standings Updated With NRR: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United in Qualifier 1, Karachi Kings Face Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Final?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode decided to pull out, too, so there will be no live stream of any of the PSL 2025 matches in India. So, fans will have no live streaming viewing options for the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 final match in India.

