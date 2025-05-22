The Pakistan Super League 2025 is in its final stages, where Lahore Qalandars will take on Karachi Kings in the PSL Season 10 Eliminator on May 22. Lahore Qalandars qualified for the playoffs, having overcome Peshawar Zalmi in their last PSL 2025 league match, while Karachi Kings, who had already confirmed their place in the knockouts, suffered a defeat in their last match, making this eliminator a mouth-watering encounter. Lahore Qalandars Rope In Bangladesh All-Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz for PSL 2025 Playoffs.

The winner of the Eliminator will have a tough proposition of facing in-form Islamabad United in Qualifier 2 to win a place in the PSL 2025 Final against Quetta Gladiators. So far in PSL 2025, in LQ vs KK matches, Qalandars and Kings have won one match each, which makes this encounter a contest for bragging rights.

When is Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 Eliminator? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lahore Qalandars will meet Karachi Kings in the PSL 2025 Eliminator on Thursday, May 22. The LQ vs KK PSL 2025 Eliminator match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and start at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Kusal Mendis Reveals How He Got His Kit Bag Back from Pakistan After Leaving PSL To Join IPL 2025 (See Post).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 Eliminator?

Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. But, Sony Sports Network has decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to have viewing options for the LQ vs KK PSL 2025 Eliminator match live telecast on their TV channels. For Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 Eliminator?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode decided to pull out, too, so there will be no live stream of any of the PSL 2025 matches in India. So, fans will have no live streaming viewing options for the LQ vs KK PSL 2025 Eliminator match in India. Expect Lahore Qalandars to pip Karachi Kings, taking full advantage of the home conditions on offer at Gaddafi Stadium.

