With a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 Final spot in sight, Islamabad United will clash against Lahore Qalandars in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing PSL season 10 on May 23. The Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Qualifier 2 is expected to produce fireworks, with IU looking to defend their title and LQ aiming to win their third Pakistan Super League trophy. In PSL 2025, both franchises have a 1-1 record against each other, making the IU vs LQ PSL 2025 Qualifier 2 contest a mouth-watering encounter. PSL 2025 Remaining Matches Set To Be Conducted Without DRS and Hawkeye After Technicians Don’t Return to Pakistan Amid Tensions With India.

The winner of PSL 2025 Qualifier 2 will square off against Quetta Gladiators, who secured a place in the final by beating Islamabad United in Qualifier 1. IU heads into the contest with a loss under their belt, while LQ are coming off back-to-back victories, making them favourites for PSL 2025 Qualifier 2. Shabad Khan will need to perform better if IU has to qualify for the final, having underperformed this season. On the other hand, Shaheen Shah Afridi too will need to rise up to the occasion.

When is Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Qualifier 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

Islamabad United will face off against the in-form Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2025 on Friday, May 23. The IU vs LQ PSL 2025 Qualifier 2 match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Qualifier 2?

Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. But, Sony Sports Network has decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to have viewing options for the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Qualifier 2 match live telecast on their TV channels. For IU vs LQ PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below. Lahore Qalandars Rope In Bangladesh All-Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz for PSL 2025 Playoffs.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Qualifier 2?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode decided to pull out, too, so there will be no live stream of any of the PSL 2025 matches in India. So, fans will have no live streaming viewing options for the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Qualifier 2 match in India.

