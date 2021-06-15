Peshawar Zalmi will take on Karachi Kings in match 24 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2021. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE on June 15, 2021 (Tuesday). Both sides will be hoping to close the points gap on the top two teams. Meanwhile, fans searching for Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Faf Du Plessis Health Update: South African Batsman Suffers 'Some Memory Loss', Discharged from Hospital.

Both sides have been inconsistent is far in the competition but will look to find some form as they head into the final few fixtures of the 2021 season. Peshawar Zalmi are currently third in the table with four wins from eight while Karachi Kings are fourth following their three wins so far. The teams cannot afford any slip-ups from now on if they are to make it into the playoffs.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings match would be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is scheduled to be held on June 15, 2021 (Thursday) and will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings match online for fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2021 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).