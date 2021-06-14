Faf du Plessis is on a road to recovery after following a concussion that happened during Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021. While handling the fielding duties at the boundary, Faf du Plessis' head Mohammad Hasnain's knee and the South African cricketer fell on the ground while attempting to stop the ball at the boundary. He was then attended by the physiotherapists and then walked into the dugout. Post this, he was rushed to the hospital for scans and is now on a road to recovery. The South African cricketer took to social media to inform his fans about his well-being. Faf du Plessis Taken to Hospital After Colliding With Mohammad Hasnain During Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi (Watch Video).

However, he also informed the fans about the memory loss, but that too will be fine. He thanked all his supporters on social media and hoped to be back on the field soon. "Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully, be back on the field soon. Much love," du Plessis tweeted. This was the second instance of concussion for the Quetta Gladiators in the last few days.

Check out the tweet by Faf below:

Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love. ❤️ — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) June 13, 2021

In the previous game, it was Ande Russell who suffered from a blow on his helmet. Du Plessis was then replaced by Saim Ayub in the playing XI by the Quetta Gladiators.

