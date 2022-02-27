It is time for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 final as Multan Sultans take on Lahore Qalandars. Arguably, top two teams of the tournament made it to the summit clash. While Multan Sultans made a direct entry into final after winning qualifier Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, had to take a longer route to make it to the summit clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2022 final live streaming details can scroll down below. Rashid Khan Tags Virat Kohli and Babar Azam After Playing Copybook Cover Drive Against Bangladesh (Watch Video).

Multan Sultans will be looking to defend the title as they face Lahore Qalandars. Multan will be aiming to level with Islamabad United on most PSL titles. Lahore, on the other hand, will be hoping for their maiden title.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2022 Final Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars 2022 PSL final match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is scheduled to be held on February 27, 2022 (Sunday) and will begin at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars final clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars match online for fans in India.

