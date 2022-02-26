Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan took to Twitter and posted a video of him playing a copybook cover drive. What made his post special is that he tagged both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam! "Getting batter Cover driver Any thoughts @imVkohli @babarazam258 ??", he wrote. Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam, Who Plays the Cover Drive Better? ICC Wants Your Opinion, Watch Video.

