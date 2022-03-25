IPL 2022 will kick off from March 26, 2022, and will be played till May 29, 2022. This will be the 15th edition of India’s premier T20 tournament. The Indian Premier League consists of a number of superstars as players from around the world participate in the competition. The highest wicket-taker in each edition is awarded with the purple cap honour. So ahead of IPL 2022, we take a look at the previous winners of the Purple Cap in IPL. Most Successful Captains in IPL: List of Skippers With Highest Win Percentage in Indian Premier League.
A number of bowlers have risen to the limelight after impressive performances in the Indian Premier League. Players like Sohail Tanvir, RP Singh, Lasith Malinga, Andrew Tye have won the prestigious Purple Cap award but only Dwayne Bravo and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have managed to win it more than once, both emerging as leading wicket-takers on two occasions.
List Of Purple Cap Winners in IPL
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|15
|32
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada
|Delhi Capitals
|17
|30
|2019
|Imran Tahir
|Chennai Super Kings
|17
|26
|2018
|Andrew Tye
|Kings XI Punjab
|14
|24
|2017
|Bhuvaneshwar Kumar
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|26
|2016
|Bhuvaneshwar Kumar
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|17
|23
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo
|Chennai Super Kings
|17
|26
|2014
|Mohit Sharma
|Chennai Super Kings
|16
|23
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo
|Chennai Super Kings
|18
|32
|2012
|Morne Morkel
|Delhi Daredevils
|16
|25
|2011
|Lasith Malinga
|Mumbai Indians
|16
|28
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha
|Deccan Chargers
|16
|21
|2009
|RP Singh
|Deccan Chargers
|16
|23
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|22
IPL 2022 has seen the addition of two new franchises- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants. These changes have seen a number of players switch sides while many fringe players have gotten a chance to prove themselves and we can see a new Purple Cap winner emerge.
