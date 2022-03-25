IPL 2022 will kick off from March 26, 2022, and will be played till May 29, 2022. This will be the 15th edition of India’s premier T20 tournament. The Indian Premier League consists of a number of superstars as players from around the world participate in the competition. The highest wicket-taker in each edition is awarded with the purple cap honour. So ahead of IPL 2022, we take a look at the previous winners of the Purple Cap in IPL. Most Successful Captains in IPL: List of Skippers With Highest Win Percentage in Indian Premier League.

A number of bowlers have risen to the limelight after impressive performances in the Indian Premier League. Players like Sohail Tanvir, RP Singh, Lasith Malinga, Andrew Tye have won the prestigious Purple Cap award but only Dwayne Bravo and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have managed to win it more than once, both emerging as leading wicket-takers on two occasions.

List Of Purple Cap Winners in IPL

Year Player Team Matches Wickets 2021 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 15 32 2020 Kagiso Rabada Delhi Capitals 17 30 2019 Imran Tahir Chennai Super Kings 17 26 2018 Andrew Tye Kings XI Punjab 14 24 2017 Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 26 2016 Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 23 2015 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 17 26 2014 Mohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings 16 23 2013 Dwayne Bravo Chennai Super Kings 18 32 2012 Morne Morkel Delhi Daredevils 16 25 2011 Lasith Malinga Mumbai Indians 16 28 2010 Pragyan Ojha Deccan Chargers 16 21 2009 RP Singh Deccan Chargers 16 23 2008 Sohail Tanvir Rajasthan Royals 11 22

IPL 2022 has seen the addition of two new franchises- Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants. These changes have seen a number of players switch sides while many fringe players have gotten a chance to prove themselves and we can see a new Purple Cap winner emerge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2022 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).