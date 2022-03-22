Indian Premier League (IPL) is considered the world’s biggest and cash-rich T20 league. The franchises in IPL spend a colossal amount of money in team building. To play in such a big league, players remain under constant pressure, especially captains, where the fate of a game changes after every ball. There have been some captains of certain franchises in the Indian Premier League who managed to perform consistently throughout the various seasons and were retained by the owners for consecutive years. Here’s a look through at top five successful captains (minimum of 70 matches) in the history of IPL based on win percentage: IPL 2022 Captains: Here's a List of Skippers of All 10 Teams in Indian Premier League Season 15.

Rohit Sharma: Leading Mumbai Indians home in five finals of Indian Premier League, Rohit Sharma no doubt is one of the most consistent and successful captains in the history of IPL. He started his role as captain for Mumbai-based franchise in 2013 and since then has captained in 129 matches, winning 75, losing 50 and four games ended in a tie. His win percentage as captain is 59.68%. Rohit continues to lead Mumbai Indians.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Chennai Super Kings is the only team of the Indian Premier League which has been led by the same captain in all seasons since 2008. And without any surprise, MSD will be the captain of the ship once again for CSK in TATA IPL 2022. He won four IPL titles for CSK and played the most number of matches by any captain for his team in IPL. Out of 204 matches that he played as a captain for CSK and Rising Pun Supergiants (now discarded), he won 121 matches and lost 82 with a win percentage of 59.60%.

Gautam Gambhir: The aggressive nature of Gautam Gambhir as a captain has made him one of the most successful captains in IPL history. He was assigned as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011. KKR won their inaugural IPL title under his leadership in 2012 and then again the second time in 2014. He has been captain of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) as well. Gautam has captained in 129 matches and won 71, lost 57 while one game ended in a tied. He has a win percentage of 55.42%. Gautam led KKR for straight seven seasons in IPL and was finally replaced by Dinesh Karthik in the 11th season f IPL. IPL 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Indian Premier League 2022 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Virat Kohli: The stylish star batsman relinquished RCB captaincy at the end of IPL 2021. But under his regime, RCB won 64 matches out of 140 and lost 69. The Bangalore-based franchise were involved in three tie matches under Kohli. His win percentage remains 48.16%.

Adam Gilchrist: The Deccan Chargers (now defunct) and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) enjoyed success in IPL. He captained Deccan Chargers to IPL glory as well. In 74 matches as captain, Gilchrist won 35 matches and lost 39 with a win percentage of 47.29%.

Leading the underdogs of IPL inaugural season Rajasthan Royals in 2008, Shane Warne has been amongst few captains in IPL history who made their mark. His win percentage as captain was 55.45%. Another Australian to find success in IPL is David Warner. He captained Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL title in 2016. His win percentage as captain is 52.17%.

