Table toppers Quetta Gladiators will be locking horns with second-placed Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League 2025 Qualifier 1 match. Islamabad United managed to earn a massive 79-run victory over Karachi Kings in the PSL 2025 last league phase match to finish with 12 points in 10 games and also have a better NRR than their opponents Karachi Kings who got placed third in the points table, despite having 12 points, because of a lower NRR. The winner of the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 Qualifier 1 match will earn a spot straight in the final. Pakistan Super League 2025: Foreign Players Prompt PCB To Move PSL to Dubai Amid India-Pakistan Tensions.

The winner will enter the grand final of the competition to be held at the same venue as this one, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the loser of the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 Qualifier 1 match will not be eliminated, but instead, gets a chance to play in Qualifier 2, against the winner of the eliminator match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars. In the two meetings the teams ahead this year ahead of the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 Qualifier 1 match, QG had bagged victories in both. The last one being a big 109-run win, and the match prior was a thriller won by two wickets, with a ball remaining. Quetta Gladiators Beat Islamabad United by Two Wickets in PSL 2025; Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz Hand Defending Champions Third Consecutive Defeat.

When is Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 Qualifier 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

Islamabad United will face off toppers Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2025 on Wednesday, May 21. The QG vs IU PSL 2025 Qualifier 1 match is set to be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 Qualifier 1?

Sony Sports had the official broadcasting rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. But, Sony Sports Network has decided not to live broadcast PSL 2025 matches in India. Fans in India, hence, won't be able to have viewing options for the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 Qualifier 1 match live telecast on their TV channels. For QG vs IU PSL 2025 online viewing options, read below. Lahore Qalandars Rope In Bangladesh All-Rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz for PSL 2025 Playoffs.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 Qualifier 1?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League 2025 matches in India. However, FanCode decided to pull out too, so there will be no live stream of any of the PSL 2025 matches in India. So, fans will have no live streaming viewing options for the Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 Qualifier 1 match in India.

