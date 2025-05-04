Quetta Gladiators defeated Islamabad United by two wickets in PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3. Batting first, Islamabad United scored just 157/9 with Mohammad Nawaz being the top-scorer (49 runs). Sahibzada Farhan (39) and Kyle Mayers (22) made contributions as well. Quetta Gladiators' best bowler was Faheem Ashraf, who picked up four wickets while conceding 25 runs in three overs. In response, Quetta Gladiators chased down the target in a thrilling manner, hitting six runs off the last-second ball of the match. Young Hasan Nawaz was the best batter for Quetta Gladiators as he scored an unbeaten 64 off 41 balls. Islamabad United were sloppy on the field and dropped several catches. This was a third consecutive defeat for Islamabad United after a great start. PSL 2025 Points Table and Team Standings Updated With NRR: Quetta Gladiators Move to Top Spot After Beating Islamabad United.

Hassan Nawaz against Mohammad Shehzad in final over. 19.1 - Catch drop. 19.2 - 2 Runs with dropped catch. 19.3 - Six. 19.4 - Catch dropped & 2 runs. 19.5 - Six & won. A thriller between Quetta Gladiators & Islamabad United. #QGvIU pic.twitter.com/B3t1QLFmP6 — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) May 3, 2025

